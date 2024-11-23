Left Menu

TMC Continues Winning Streak with Sweeping By-Elections Victory in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has reinforced its political dominance in West Bengal by winning six crucial by-elections, including the Madarihat seat from the BJP. Despite ongoing protests, TMC managed to outperform BJP, Left Front, and Congress, increasing its vote share significantly since 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:33 IST
TMC Continues Winning Streak with Sweeping By-Elections Victory in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TMC has consolidated its position in West Bengal, emerging victorious in the by-elections across all six contested constituencies. This crucial victory came despite the backdrop of protests over the RG Kar incident that some anticipated could sway voter sentiment.

The elections saw the TMC retaining five seats and reclaiming Madarihat from the BJP, further solidifying its hold in both rural and urban segments of the state. Notably, the triumph was not only over BJP but also against TMC's INDIA bloc allies — the Left Front and Congress.

The results signify TMC's continued dominance in regional politics, boosting their count to 216 seats in the state assembly. Meanwhile, a subdued response from BJP reflects their focus shifting to upcoming assembly elections as the true test of public sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024