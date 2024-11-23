TMC Continues Winning Streak with Sweeping By-Elections Victory in West Bengal

TMC has consolidated its position in West Bengal, emerging victorious in the by-elections across all six contested constituencies. This crucial victory came despite the backdrop of protests over the RG Kar incident that some anticipated could sway voter sentiment.

The elections saw the TMC retaining five seats and reclaiming Madarihat from the BJP, further solidifying its hold in both rural and urban segments of the state. Notably, the triumph was not only over BJP but also against TMC's INDIA bloc allies — the Left Front and Congress.

The results signify TMC's continued dominance in regional politics, boosting their count to 216 seats in the state assembly. Meanwhile, a subdued response from BJP reflects their focus shifting to upcoming assembly elections as the true test of public sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)