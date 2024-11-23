Triumphant Governance: Modi's Leadership Secures Wins in Maharashtra and Assam
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attributed the BJP-led NDA's success in Maharashtra Assembly elections and Assam bypolls to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance. He thanked the electorates for their trust and highlighted infrastructural growth in the North East under Modi's leadership. Congratulations were extended to successful candidates.
The BJP-led NDA's victory in Maharashtra's Assembly election and the bypolls in Assam has been credited to the effectiveness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
Sonowal expressed gratitude towards the voters in both states for their support, acknowledging it as a testament to the leadership and the transformative policies implemented by Modi.
The minister cited rapid infrastructural progress in the North East, noting reduced travel times and new growth opportunities as evidence of the positive impact of BJP governance in the region.
