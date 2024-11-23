Kalpana Soren: The Rise of a Political Dynamo in Jharkhand

Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has emerged as an influential force within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party. Her significant rise in politics, triggered by her husband's arrest on money laundering charges, has seen her take a strong stance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), criticizing it for allegedly targeting the opposition INDIA bloc.

Having become a prominent voice against oppression, Kalpana spearheaded JMM's campaign efforts in Jharkhand, winning over tribal communities and securing victory in the Gandey bypoll. Her leadership gains momentum as she emphasizes resilience against injustice, carrying forward her husband's legacy.

Kalpana's emergence into the spotlight coincides with increased scrutiny on her husband from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), intensifying her political activism. Armed with engineering and MBA degrees, she continues to navigate the political landscape, advocating against perceived intimidation tactics by the central government.

