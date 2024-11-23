Left Menu

Kalpana Soren: The Rise of a Political Dynamo in Jharkhand

Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has grown into a pivotal figure in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), especially following her husband's arrest by the ED. Accusing BJP of targeting opposition, she has garnered tribal community support, solidifying her position in state politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:05 IST
Kalpana Soren: The Rise of a Political Dynamo in Jharkhand
Kalpana Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has emerged as an influential force within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party. Her significant rise in politics, triggered by her husband's arrest on money laundering charges, has seen her take a strong stance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), criticizing it for allegedly targeting the opposition INDIA bloc.

Having become a prominent voice against oppression, Kalpana spearheaded JMM's campaign efforts in Jharkhand, winning over tribal communities and securing victory in the Gandey bypoll. Her leadership gains momentum as she emphasizes resilience against injustice, carrying forward her husband's legacy.

Kalpana's emergence into the spotlight coincides with increased scrutiny on her husband from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), intensifying her political activism. Armed with engineering and MBA degrees, she continues to navigate the political landscape, advocating against perceived intimidation tactics by the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024