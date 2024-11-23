Left Menu

Deshmukh Dynasty Dominates Latur Assembly Polls

Amit Deshmukh of Congress defeated BJP's Archana Patil Chakurkar in Latur City by 6,973 votes. BJP's Ramesh Karad overcame Congress's Dhiraj Deshmukh in Latur Rural. The Mahayuti coalition captured five of six constituencies in Latur. In Udgir, Sanjay Bansode won by a remarkable 92,000-vote margin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:07 IST
Deshmukh Dynasty Dominates Latur Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Deshmukh secured a notable victory for Congress, defeating BJP contender Archana Patil Chakurkar in the Latur City constituency. The election results, which unfolded as votes were counted from the polls conducted on November 20, saw Deshmukh winning by a margin of 6,973 votes, marking a significant triumph for his party.

In Latur Rural, a shift in power was witnessed as BJP's MLC Ramesh Karad claimed victory over Congress MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh with a 6,595-vote lead. Out of the six constituencies within the Latur district, Mahayuti managed to secure five, displaying their formidable presence in the region.

Highlighting individual achievements, Sanjay Bansode, a state minister, celebrated a substantial win, defeating his NCP (SP) rival Sudhakar Bhalerao by 92,000 votes in the reserved constituency of Udgir. These results accentuate the political climate in Maharashtra post-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024