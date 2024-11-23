Deshmukh Dynasty Dominates Latur Assembly Polls

Amit Deshmukh secured a notable victory for Congress, defeating BJP contender Archana Patil Chakurkar in the Latur City constituency. The election results, which unfolded as votes were counted from the polls conducted on November 20, saw Deshmukh winning by a margin of 6,973 votes, marking a significant triumph for his party.

In Latur Rural, a shift in power was witnessed as BJP's MLC Ramesh Karad claimed victory over Congress MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh with a 6,595-vote lead. Out of the six constituencies within the Latur district, Mahayuti managed to secure five, displaying their formidable presence in the region.

Highlighting individual achievements, Sanjay Bansode, a state minister, celebrated a substantial win, defeating his NCP (SP) rival Sudhakar Bhalerao by 92,000 votes in the reserved constituency of Udgir. These results accentuate the political climate in Maharashtra post-election.

