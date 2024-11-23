Triumphant Turn: Purnima Sahu Das Claims Jamshedpur East

Purnima Sahu Das, the BJP candidate and daughter-in-law of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, secured a decisive victory in the Jamshedpur East Assembly constituency. She defeated her closest rival, Congress candidate Ajoy Kumar, by a significant margin of 42,871 votes, with the Election Commission confirming her triumph on Saturday.

In a show of electoral strength, Purnima secured 1,07,191 votes, overshadowing Kumar's tally of 64,320 votes. The win marks a reclamation of the seat that her father-in-law lost to Independent candidate Saryu Roy in 2019, breaking a long-standing record of representation by Raghubar Das.

Expressing heartfelt thanks to her constituency, Purnima vowed to work tirelessly for its development and welfare. She emphasized her personal commitment to the people, not only as their elected MLA but also in the affectionate roles of family, promising to stand with them in all circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)