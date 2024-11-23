Left Menu

BJP's Bypoll Triumph: A Testament to Adityanath’s Political Prowess

In the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, BJP's 7-2 victory over rivals highlighted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's political strength. Despite setbacks, the Samajwadi Party led the opposition. Adityanath attributed the success to Hindu unity vs. caste politics that diminished opposition hopes ahead of the 2027 elections.

Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:35 IST
BJP's Bypoll Triumph: A Testament to Adityanath's Political Prowess
  • India

BJP's decisive 7-2 triumph in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls has reaffirmed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's influence in state politics, despite earlier Lok Sabha election setbacks. The result underscores BJP's strategic campaign focusing on unity and nationalism, cornering opposition parties.

While Congress abstained and the BSP underperformed, the Samajwadi Party remained the primary opposition. Yogi's call for unity, encapsulated in rallying slogans against caste politics, resonated with voters, driving BJP's narrative and turning the polls into a battle for influence ahead of the 2027 elections.

The BJP's victories also reflected strategic community engagement, notably in Muslim-majority areas like Kundarki, illustrating the party's growing appeal across demographic lines. The results underscore the political landscape shift in Uttar Pradesh, reinforcing BJP's position for future contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

