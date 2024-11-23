Historic Victory: Hemant Soren's JMM Coalition Secures Majority in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) coalition has made history by securing a majority in the 81-member assembly elections on Saturday. This marks the first instance since the state's inception in 2000 that a ruling party or alliance has retained power after five years.

The JMM-led coalition will return with 56 seats. The JMM itself secured 34 seats, while its allies—Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML))—won 16, 4, and 2 seats respectively. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure 21 seats, with its allies AJSU Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Janata Dal (United) clinching one seat each.

Hemant Soren successfully retained his constituency, Barhait, defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes, as per the Election Commission records. With a total of 95,612 votes, Soren is now poised to return as the state's Chief Minister at the head of the victorious JMM coalition.

Expressing gratitude, Soren thanked the diverse communities of Jharkhand, emphasizing the critical roles played by farmers, women, and youth in this electoral success. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended congratulations to Hemant Soren and acknowledged the support received from Jharkhandis.

Kalpana Soren, Hemant's wife, expressed her gratitude towards the people for their unwavering support, while Congress's Jharkhand in-charge, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, celebrated the alliance's success alongside party workers.

The assembly polls were conducted in two phases on November 13 and November 20, 2024.

