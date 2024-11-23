Left Menu

Historic Victory: Hemant Soren's JMM Coalition Secures Majority in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition, under Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has achieved a historic victory by securing 56 out of 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand, marking the first time an incumbent party maintains power in the state, founded in 2000. Allies include Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:49 IST
Historic Victory: Hemant Soren's JMM Coalition Secures Majority in Jharkhand
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) coalition has made history by securing a majority in the 81-member assembly elections on Saturday. This marks the first instance since the state's inception in 2000 that a ruling party or alliance has retained power after five years.

The JMM-led coalition will return with 56 seats. The JMM itself secured 34 seats, while its allies—Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML))—won 16, 4, and 2 seats respectively. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure 21 seats, with its allies AJSU Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Janata Dal (United) clinching one seat each.

Hemant Soren successfully retained his constituency, Barhait, defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes, as per the Election Commission records. With a total of 95,612 votes, Soren is now poised to return as the state's Chief Minister at the head of the victorious JMM coalition.

Expressing gratitude, Soren thanked the diverse communities of Jharkhand, emphasizing the critical roles played by farmers, women, and youth in this electoral success. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended congratulations to Hemant Soren and acknowledged the support received from Jharkhandis.

Kalpana Soren, Hemant's wife, expressed her gratitude towards the people for their unwavering support, while Congress's Jharkhand in-charge, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, celebrated the alliance's success alongside party workers.

The assembly polls were conducted in two phases on November 13 and November 20, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024