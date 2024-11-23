Left Menu

BJP's Dominance in Chandrapur: Election Triumphs and Impacts

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a sweeping victory in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, claiming five out of six assembly seats. Veteran leaders like Vijay Wadettiwar from Congress held onto Brahmapuri, while BJP’s Sudhir Mungantiwar continued his success in Ballarpur. Overall, BJP leads the Mahayuti coalition with significant wins across the state.

Updated: 23-11-2024 20:50 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged triumphant in the Maharashtra state elections, capturing five of the six assembly seats in the Chandrapur district. This signifies a robust show of strength from the BJP, with Congress managing to retain just one seat through Vijay Wadettiwar in Brahmapuri.

Notably, Sudhir Mungantiwar, a senior BJP figure and former minister, marked his continued dominance by securing his fourth consecutive term in the Ballarpur constituency. Additionally, BJP candidates Deorao Bhonge, Kirtikumar alias Bunty Bhangdiya, Kishore Jorgewar, and Karan Deotale further fortified the party's stronghold by winning in Rajura, Chimur, Chandrapur, and Warora respectively.

Overall, the BJP is leading in 132 out of 288 state assembly seats, as per the latest from the Election Commission. The Mahayuti coalition partners Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are on track to claim 57 and 41 seats. In contrast, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance is seeing only moderate success, with expectations of just 16 seats won.

