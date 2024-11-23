BJP's Dominance in Chandrapur: Election Triumphs and Impacts
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a sweeping victory in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, claiming five out of six assembly seats. Veteran leaders like Vijay Wadettiwar from Congress held onto Brahmapuri, while BJP’s Sudhir Mungantiwar continued his success in Ballarpur. Overall, BJP leads the Mahayuti coalition with significant wins across the state.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged triumphant in the Maharashtra state elections, capturing five of the six assembly seats in the Chandrapur district. This signifies a robust show of strength from the BJP, with Congress managing to retain just one seat through Vijay Wadettiwar in Brahmapuri.
Notably, Sudhir Mungantiwar, a senior BJP figure and former minister, marked his continued dominance by securing his fourth consecutive term in the Ballarpur constituency. Additionally, BJP candidates Deorao Bhonge, Kirtikumar alias Bunty Bhangdiya, Kishore Jorgewar, and Karan Deotale further fortified the party's stronghold by winning in Rajura, Chimur, Chandrapur, and Warora respectively.
Overall, the BJP is leading in 132 out of 288 state assembly seats, as per the latest from the Election Commission. The Mahayuti coalition partners Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are on track to claim 57 and 41 seats. In contrast, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance is seeing only moderate success, with expectations of just 16 seats won.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Maharashtra
- election
- Chandrapur
- Assembly
- Victory
- Coalition
- Congress
- Shiv Sena
- NCP
ALSO READ
Pakistan Aims to Square Series as Australia Eyes Victory in Adelaide ODI
BJP MLAs walkout of J-K Assembly to protest over resolution on special status.
Tensions Flare as Special Status Debate Sparks Chaos in J&K Assembly
Ruckus in J-K Assembly over special status resolution, Langate MLA Sheikh Khursheed marshalled out.
You all know my affinity with Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi at Dhule in his first rally for November 20 state assembly elections.