Political Dynasties Reign in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Maharashtra Assembly elections once again revealed the enduring power of political dynasties. Prominent families like the Ranes and Thackerays maintained their grips on power across the state.

The Rane brothers made significant gains in the coastal regions, while the Thackeray family's influence in Mumbai continued to hold strong. Uday Samant, of the Shiv Sena, secured victories in Ratnagiri, marking an impressive performance.

The Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious overall, capturing 219 of the 288 seats, showcasing the pervasive influence of established political families despite challenges from other political entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)