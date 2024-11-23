Left Menu

Maharashtra Triumph: BJP Led Mahayuti Shines in Assembly Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated BJP-led Mahayuti's overwhelming victory in Maharashtra, calling it a defeat of negative politics and a boost for development. Modi highlighted unity and social justice as key messages, as the BJP also gained in bypolls nationwide, reinforcing faith in their governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:11 IST
Maharashtra Triumph: BJP Led Mahayuti Shines in Assembly Elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/X:@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a celebratory address at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the party-led Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Modi attributed the success to the state's citizens rejecting negative and dynastic politics, thereby reinforcing the vision for a developed India.

Modi emphasized that the triumph in Maharashtra signaled a win for development, good governance, and social justice, while deceit and falsehoods faced defeat. He congratulated BJP and NDA members nationwide, praising Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for their election success.

Highlighting the unity encapsulated by the slogan 'Ek hain toh safe hain,' Modi remarked that the election outcomes across Maharashtra and Jharkhand underscored the power of unity. Alongside, nationwide bypoll results further bolstered BJP's position, showcasing increased public support from states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. BJP chief JP Nadda called the Maharashtra victory historic, asserting public trust in Modi's development policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024