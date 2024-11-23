Maharashtra Triumph: BJP Led Mahayuti Shines in Assembly Elections

In a celebratory address at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the party-led Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Modi attributed the success to the state's citizens rejecting negative and dynastic politics, thereby reinforcing the vision for a developed India.

Modi emphasized that the triumph in Maharashtra signaled a win for development, good governance, and social justice, while deceit and falsehoods faced defeat. He congratulated BJP and NDA members nationwide, praising Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for their election success.

Highlighting the unity encapsulated by the slogan 'Ek hain toh safe hain,' Modi remarked that the election outcomes across Maharashtra and Jharkhand underscored the power of unity. Alongside, nationwide bypoll results further bolstered BJP's position, showcasing increased public support from states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. BJP chief JP Nadda called the Maharashtra victory historic, asserting public trust in Modi's development policies.

