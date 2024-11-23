Sreejaya Chavan's Landslide Victory Fortifies Family Legacy in Maharashtra
Sreejaya Chavan, daughter of ex-Maharashtra chief minister, triumphed in her first assembly election from Bhokar in Nanded. She defeated Congress candidate Tirupati Kadam Kondhekar by over 50,000 votes, bolstering the Chavan family's influence in the region. Her father, Ashok Chavan, recently joined BJP and was appointed to Rajya Sabha.
Sreejaya Chavan has emerged victorious in her debut assembly election, capturing the Bhokar seat in Nanded district with a decisive win.
Tallying a total of 1,33,187 votes, Sreejaya outpaced her Congress opponent Tirupati Kadam Kondhekar by a substantial margin of 50,551 votes.
This victory strengthens the Chavan family's grip on the constituency, traditionally represented by Sreejaya's father, Ashok Chavan, and her late grandfather, Shankarrao Chavan. Ashok Chavan, a former Congress leader, had joined the BJP earlier this year and was consequently appointed to the Rajya Sabha.
