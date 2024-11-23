Sreejaya Chavan's Landslide Victory Fortifies Family Legacy in Maharashtra

Sreejaya Chavan has emerged victorious in her debut assembly election, capturing the Bhokar seat in Nanded district with a decisive win.

Tallying a total of 1,33,187 votes, Sreejaya outpaced her Congress opponent Tirupati Kadam Kondhekar by a substantial margin of 50,551 votes.

This victory strengthens the Chavan family's grip on the constituency, traditionally represented by Sreejaya's father, Ashok Chavan, and her late grandfather, Shankarrao Chavan. Ashok Chavan, a former Congress leader, had joined the BJP earlier this year and was consequently appointed to the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)