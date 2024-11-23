Left Menu

Ruling Parties Dominate State Assembly Byelections

Ruling parties, notably the BJP and its allies, achieved significant wins in recent state assembly byelections across 13 states. Key victories included successes in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. The elections showcased BJP's dominance, while parties like Congress and Trinamool Congress also had notable performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:44 IST
In a striking show of electoral strength, ruling parties have triumphed in the assembly byelections across 13 Indian states, as declared on Saturday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies emerged dominant, capturing seats in strategic regions like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan, while the Trinamool Congress swept West Bengal.

Out of 46 contested seats, BJP and allies secured 26, gaining nine more seats, and conducted a notable sweep in key Lok Sabha constituencies. Priyanka Gandhi of the Congress clinched her first electoral win from Wayanad, while her party also barely retained Nanded in Maharashtra.

The Trinamool Congress further strengthened its hold in West Bengal by retaining five seats, and the Congress maintained a presence with key wins, despite setbacks. Meanwhile, regional powers in Assam, Bihar, and Meghalaya also registered gains, setting the stage for upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

