Political Turncoats Suffer Key Defeats in Maharashtra

In a significant development in Maharashtra's political landscape, candidates who switched parties before the recent assembly elections faced notable defeats across the state, suggesting public disapproval of political opportunism.

Former state minister Harshvardhan Patil experienced a decisive loss in Indapur. Running under Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) banner, Patil was defeated by sitting Congress MLA Dattatray Bharne, who had the backing of Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Bharne secured 1,17,236 votes against Patil's 97,826 votes.

Similarly, in Kagal and Tasgaon, other political figures who shifted allegiances also met with losses. Samarjeet Ghatge, previously of the BJP, lost to NCP minister Hasan Mushrif, and former BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil, now with NCP, was defeated by Rohit Patil in Tasgaon, as voters largely favored continuity and party loyalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)