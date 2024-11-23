Mahayuti's Sweeping Victory in Maharashtra: A New Era of Development?

The Mahayuti alliance secured a sweeping victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, described as 'historic' by Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, who highlighted voter support for a 'Viksit Bharat'. However, Shaina NC herself suffered a significant defeat in Mumbadevi, losing to Congress's Amin Patel by 34,844 votes.

Narrating this electoral success, Shaina NC expressed pride in the Mahayuti's focus on development. The BJP's leadership, under Eknath Shinde, drove the alliance to success, with the BJP winning or leading in 132 seats, Shiv Sena in 57, and NCP in 41, out of a total of 288 assembly seats.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi faced severe setbacks, with Shiv Sena (UBT) winning only 20, Congress 16, and NCP(SP) 10 seats. BJP's impressive strike rate featured wins in 133 of 148 contested seats. Devendra Fadnavis praised the unity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, ensuring a powerful mandate for Mahayuti.

Expressing gratitude, CM Eknath Shinde thanked BJP's central leadership, notably PM Modi, Amit Shah, and J.P. Nadda, for their election campaigning support. His predicted triumph of 200 seats came close to fruition. The victory was heralded by congratulatory calls from Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

