Left Menu

COP29: Urgent Push for Climate Finance Agreement

Delegates at COP29 in Baku focused on essential negotiations about annual climate finance targets. Azeri President Mukhtar Babayev and Brazilian Minister Marina Silva stressed the urgency of reaching a meaningful outcome amid global pressures and environmental emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:35 IST
COP29: Urgent Push for Climate Finance Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

During the COP29 plenary session in Baku, country representatives gathered to tackle key negotiations, aiming to set a new target for annual climate finance. The talks are crucial, with global attention fixed on the outcome.

Azerbaijan's COP29 President, Mukhtar Babayev, urged delegates to intensify their efforts, highlighting the global spotlight on their discussions. Babayev emphasized that time is limited and stressed the importance of bridging remaining differences.

Brazil's Environment Minister, Marina Silva, conveyed through a translator the need for a minimally acceptable result, noting the urgent environmental challenges faced by societies worldwide. Silva called for renewed urgency and accountability to safeguard the planet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024