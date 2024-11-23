COP29: Urgent Push for Climate Finance Agreement

During the COP29 plenary session in Baku, country representatives gathered to tackle key negotiations, aiming to set a new target for annual climate finance. The talks are crucial, with global attention fixed on the outcome.

Azerbaijan's COP29 President, Mukhtar Babayev, urged delegates to intensify their efforts, highlighting the global spotlight on their discussions. Babayev emphasized that time is limited and stressed the importance of bridging remaining differences.

Brazil's Environment Minister, Marina Silva, conveyed through a translator the need for a minimally acceptable result, noting the urgent environmental challenges faced by societies worldwide. Silva called for renewed urgency and accountability to safeguard the planet.

