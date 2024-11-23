Modi Celebrates BJP's Sweeping Victory in Maharashtra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the BJP-led alliance's overwhelming success in Maharashtra as an endorsement of its governance model while accusing the Congress, particularly the Gandhi family, of lies, divisiveness, and caste politics. He emphasized urban development and the BJP's governance approach as keys to the victory.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the BJP's resounding electoral victory in Maharashtra, interpreting it as a clear mandate endorsing his party's governance model. Modi took aim at the opposition Congress, led by the Gandhi family, accusing it of spreading lies and fostering divisiveness in society.
Against the backdrop of the BJP-led alliance's impressive win, Modi criticized the Congress for allegedly betraying the Constitution's secular principles, notably through policies like the Waqf Act. Highlighting unity as a cornerstone of his governance mantra, Modi described the Maharashtra results as a powerful message of the nation's preference for stability and development.
In a broader political context, Modi noted the difficulty Congress faces in achieving power independently, citing its parasitic nature. The prime minister emphasized the appeal of BJP's governance, pointing out its success in by-elections and major cities. He further highlighted urban infrastructure developments as a reflection of the BJP's vision for a modern India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
