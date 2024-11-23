Women Leaders Shine: Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2023
In the 2023 Maharashtra assembly elections, 21 women candidates emerged victorious out of 288 seats. The BJP had the highest number of female winners, with 14, including 10 re-elected members. Other parties like Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress had fewer successful female candidates, highlighting a gender gap in the political arena.
In a significant display of female political representation, 21 women candidates won in the Maharashtra assembly elections, capturing 288 seats on Saturday. However, only one of these victorious women emerged from the Opposition.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led the count with 14 women winners. This includes ten re-elected members like Shweta Mahale from Chikli and Devyani Farande from Nashik central, among others. Joining them are four new BJP female MLAs, including Shreejaya Chavan from Bhokar.
Shiv Sena added two elected women, Manjula Gavit and Sanjana Jadhav, while NCP celebrated four wins. Congress managed to secure a single win with Jyoti Gaikwad representing the Opposition.
