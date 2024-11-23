Women Leaders Shine: Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2023

In a significant display of female political representation, 21 women candidates won in the Maharashtra assembly elections, capturing 288 seats on Saturday. However, only one of these victorious women emerged from the Opposition.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led the count with 14 women winners. This includes ten re-elected members like Shweta Mahale from Chikli and Devyani Farande from Nashik central, among others. Joining them are four new BJP female MLAs, including Shreejaya Chavan from Bhokar.

Shiv Sena added two elected women, Manjula Gavit and Sanjana Jadhav, while NCP celebrated four wins. Congress managed to secure a single win with Jyoti Gaikwad representing the Opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)