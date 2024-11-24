Left Menu

India's Strong Stance at COP29: Unmasking a Climate Finance Illusion

India vociferously opposed the climate finance deal ratified at the COP29 summit, declaring it an 'optical illusion' inadequate for addressing global environmental challenges. Indian delegate Chandni Raina voiced dissent post-adoption, criticizing the agreement's effectiveness in the summit's concluding session.

Updated: 24-11-2024 04:39 IST
India vocally opposed the climate finance agreement ratified at the United Nations COP29 summit on Sunday, with its objection surfacing after formal adoption by consensus.

In a decisive statement, Indian delegation representative Chandni Raina criticized the agreed deal, addressing participants at the summit's closing plenary session.

Raina expressed India's perspective, highlighting concerns that the document failed to adequately address the significant challenges posed by climate change. The remark underscores India's ongoing commitment to seeking effective solutions on the global environmental front.

