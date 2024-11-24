India's Strong Stance at COP29: Unmasking a Climate Finance Illusion

India vocally opposed the climate finance agreement ratified at the United Nations COP29 summit on Sunday, with its objection surfacing after formal adoption by consensus.

In a decisive statement, Indian delegation representative Chandni Raina criticized the agreed deal, addressing participants at the summit's closing plenary session.

Raina expressed India's perspective, highlighting concerns that the document failed to adequately address the significant challenges posed by climate change. The remark underscores India's ongoing commitment to seeking effective solutions on the global environmental front.

(With inputs from agencies.)