Security Concerns Arise Amid Duterte's Alleged Threat Against Marcos

An alleged assassination threat by Vice President Sara Duterte against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has prompted the Philippine security council to take action, marking the situation as a 'matter of national security.' The accusation arose during a Saturday briefing where Duterte reportedly instructed an assassin to target Marcos, his wife, and a key legislative figure should she be harmed.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano underscored the seriousness of any threats against the president, pledging coordination with law enforcement and intelligence bodies to scrutinize the threat and its potential sources. Ano declared that all threats would be treated as critical to national security.

In light of the alleged threat, Marcos' security team has bolstered protection protocols, while the national police chief launches an investigation. Once political partners, Duterte and Marcos have seen their alliance deteriorate over disputes on foreign policy and the elder Duterte's anti-drug campaign. Concurrently, probes into alleged misuse of public funds and the previous administration's war on drugs are ongoing, with all parties involved denying any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)