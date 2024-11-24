Left Menu

Security Concerns Arise Amid Duterte's Alleged Threat Against Marcos

The Philippines faces a national security issue as an alleged assassination threat by Vice President Sara Duterte against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. prompts investigations. The threat intensifies as the former political allies encounter discord over various policies, leading to heightened security measures for Marcos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 24-11-2024 08:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 08:37 IST
Security Concerns Arise Amid Duterte's Alleged Threat Against Marcos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

An alleged assassination threat by Vice President Sara Duterte against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has prompted the Philippine security council to take action, marking the situation as a 'matter of national security.' The accusation arose during a Saturday briefing where Duterte reportedly instructed an assassin to target Marcos, his wife, and a key legislative figure should she be harmed.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano underscored the seriousness of any threats against the president, pledging coordination with law enforcement and intelligence bodies to scrutinize the threat and its potential sources. Ano declared that all threats would be treated as critical to national security.

In light of the alleged threat, Marcos' security team has bolstered protection protocols, while the national police chief launches an investigation. Once political partners, Duterte and Marcos have seen their alliance deteriorate over disputes on foreign policy and the elder Duterte's anti-drug campaign. Concurrently, probes into alleged misuse of public funds and the previous administration's war on drugs are ongoing, with all parties involved denying any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024