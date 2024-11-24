Prithviraj Chavan's Unexpected Electoral Setback: A Political Giant Toppled

In a surprising turn of events, veteran Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan faced a major electoral defeat in his home constituency of Karad. Known for his clean political image, Chavan lost to BJP's Atul Bhosale by a staggering margin of nearly 40,000 votes.

This loss not only marks a personal low in Chavan's career but also highlights the challenges faced by the Congress party, which secured only 16 seats in the state's 288-member assembly. Chavan, 78, had a distinguished career, having served both as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and as a Union Minister.

Despite his significant contributions to politics and technology, Chavan's lack of strong local political support proved detrimental. Observers note that his grounded yet internationally-acclaimed career did not resonate with local political dynamics, leading to a dramatic upset in the polls.

