Balasaheb Thorat's Political Journey: A Missed Ninth Victory

Balasaheb Thorat, a senior figure in India's Congress party, has lost his bid for a ninth consecutive term in the state assembly, following a surprising defeat in Ahilyanagar's Sangamner seat.

Thorat, a key player in the party, recently indicated his ambitions for a Chief Ministerial post but was defeated by Shiv Sena's Amol Khatal by 10,560 votes.

Known for his low-profile, Thorat guided the Congress party to win 44 seats in the 2019 elections and remains a close ally of Rahul Gandhi.

