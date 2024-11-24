Balasaheb Thorat's Political Journey: A Missed Ninth Victory
Balasaheb Thorat, a senior Congress leader, failed to secure a ninth consecutive term in the state assembly. Known for his close ties with Rahul Gandhi and involvement in the cooperative movement, Thorat was defeated in the recent assembly polls. He led the Congress to 44 seats in 2019.
Balasaheb Thorat, a senior figure in India's Congress party, has lost his bid for a ninth consecutive term in the state assembly, following a surprising defeat in Ahilyanagar's Sangamner seat.
Thorat, a key player in the party, recently indicated his ambitions for a Chief Ministerial post but was defeated by Shiv Sena's Amol Khatal by 10,560 votes.
Known for his low-profile, Thorat guided the Congress party to win 44 seats in the 2019 elections and remains a close ally of Rahul Gandhi.
