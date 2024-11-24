Left Menu

Political Drama: JD(U) Takes Aim at Tejashwi Yadav Amid Assembly Challenges

JD(U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar criticizes opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, suggesting he may skip the upcoming winter assembly session due to 'political shame'. This follows the NDA's successful by-election results. Kumar also recalls Yadav's previous absence and raises allegations of a 'salary scam'.

Updated: 24-11-2024 13:02 IST
Neeraj Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

JD(U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar launched a sharp attack on opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, hinting that Yadav might avoid attending the upcoming winter session of the Bihar assembly due to 'political shame.'

This statement came after the NDA, of which JD(U) is a vital part, clinched victories in recent by-elections, gaining control of four pivotal assembly seats including wresting Tarari, Ramgarh, and Belaganj from the INDIA bloc.

Kumar criticized Yadav for his absence during the monsoon session and pointed to an ongoing defamation notice stemming from allegations of a 'salary ghotala.' As the assembly's winter session kicks off, the political tension between rivals intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

