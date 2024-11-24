Tensions Rise as Islamabad Goes into Lockdown Ahead of Pro-Khan Protests

Islamabad is under a security lockdown as supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistan's former Prime Minister, plan protests to demand his release from jail. Highways leading into the capital have been blocked, and significant security forces, including police and paramilitary personnel, are deployed in riot gear.

The Islamabad police have banned gatherings and suspended mobile phone services as precautionary measures. Additionally, NetBlocks reported restrictions on WhatsApp messaging, raising concerns over communication blackouts ahead of the events. Supporters, led by PTI member Ali Amin Gandapur, intend to assemble at the city's strategic 'D Chowk' zone.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party demands the release of its leaders and accuses the current government of manipulating the recent elections. Tensions are high since previous protests by the PTI resulted in violence and instability, raising alarms over potential repercussions on the nation's fragile economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)