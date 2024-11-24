Left Menu

Congress Reflects on Setback in Chelakkara Election

The Congress party is introspecting on its defeat in the Chelakkara Assembly by-election, acknowledging organizational weaknesses and candidate selection challenges. Despite a strong campaign, the Congress failed to unseat the ruling LDF's U R Pradeep, who won by a significant margin over candidate Ramya Haridas.

In the wake of a significant defeat in the Chelakkara Assembly by-election, senior Congress leaders are reflecting on their organizational and candidate selection missteps, which led to their loss.

V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition, confirmed the party's intent to scrutinize the poll failure, contrasting it with wins in Wayanad and Palakkad. The ruling LDF retained control as CPI(M) candidate U R Pradeep defeated Congress candidate Ramya Haridas by over 12,000 votes.

The outcome has sparked internal discussions, with party leaders acknowledging deficiencies in their organizational structure. Efforts are underway to strengthen the party framework in Thrissur, aiming to regain its former stature within the next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

