Congress Reflects on Setback in Chelakkara Election

In the wake of a significant defeat in the Chelakkara Assembly by-election, senior Congress leaders are reflecting on their organizational and candidate selection missteps, which led to their loss.

V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition, confirmed the party's intent to scrutinize the poll failure, contrasting it with wins in Wayanad and Palakkad. The ruling LDF retained control as CPI(M) candidate U R Pradeep defeated Congress candidate Ramya Haridas by over 12,000 votes.

The outcome has sparked internal discussions, with party leaders acknowledging deficiencies in their organizational structure. Efforts are underway to strengthen the party framework in Thrissur, aiming to regain its former stature within the next year.

