Congress Demands Fulfillment of Mahayuti's Election Promises in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has called on the newly-formed Mahayuti government to fulfill its electoral promises, emphasizing that the Congress will vigilantly monitor these commitments. Speaking at a press conference, Patole stressed the need for immediate action, particularly on raising women's monthly allowances.

The Mahayuti coalition achieved a decisive victory in the state elections, securing 230 out of 288 assembly seats. Despite the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP's significant wins, the opposition MVA struggled, gaining only 46 seats collectively. Patole himself narrowly clinched a victory from the Sakoli constituency.

Patole expressed surprise at the election results and highlighted the demand for transparency, urging a thorough investigation by the All India Congress Committee. He urged the Mahayuti government to expedite initiatives for farmers and youth jobs while promising oversight from the Congress.

