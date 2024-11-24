Left Menu

Congress Demands Fulfillment of Mahayuti's Election Promises in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Congress president, Nana Patole, asserts the party's intent to ensure the Mahayuti government fulfills its electoral promises, particularly regarding women's allowances and farmer benefits. Patole also demands job creation and corruption-free governance, stressing an inquiry by AICC into unexpected electoral outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:45 IST
Congress Demands Fulfillment of Mahayuti's Election Promises in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has called on the newly-formed Mahayuti government to fulfill its electoral promises, emphasizing that the Congress will vigilantly monitor these commitments. Speaking at a press conference, Patole stressed the need for immediate action, particularly on raising women's monthly allowances.

The Mahayuti coalition achieved a decisive victory in the state elections, securing 230 out of 288 assembly seats. Despite the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP's significant wins, the opposition MVA struggled, gaining only 46 seats collectively. Patole himself narrowly clinched a victory from the Sakoli constituency.

Patole expressed surprise at the election results and highlighted the demand for transparency, urging a thorough investigation by the All India Congress Committee. He urged the Mahayuti government to expedite initiatives for farmers and youth jobs while promising oversight from the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024