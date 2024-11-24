Left Menu

Ramveer Singh's Stunning Victory in Kundarki

BJP's Ramveer Singh won the Kundarki assembly constituency by a margin of 1.44 lakh votes, defeating SP's Mohammad Rizwan. His victory, hailed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a triumph of nationalism, broke the BJP's losing streak in the Muslim-majority area. Singh's win was backed by significant local support.

Ramveer Singh of the BJP has overturned decades of election history by claiming a decisive victory in the Kundarki assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He defeated his closest challenger, Mohammad Rizwan of the Samajwadi Party, by a whopping 1.44 lakh votes, breaking the BJP's longstanding losing streak at the seat since 1993.

This victory is seen as a critical triumph for the ruling party, especially in a region where nearly 60% of voters are from the Muslim community. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described this win as a victory of nationalism, celebrating the success as a testament to unity beyond religious lines.

Singh, who received unanimous support from constituents, claimed that the Muslim community played a pivotal role in his campaign. Despite allegations of electoral malpractice from the opposition, Singh stood firm, emphasizing community faith in his leadership as the driving force behind his overwhelming win.

