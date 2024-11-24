Ramveer Singh's Stunning Victory in Kundarki

Ramveer Singh of the BJP has overturned decades of election history by claiming a decisive victory in the Kundarki assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He defeated his closest challenger, Mohammad Rizwan of the Samajwadi Party, by a whopping 1.44 lakh votes, breaking the BJP's longstanding losing streak at the seat since 1993.

This victory is seen as a critical triumph for the ruling party, especially in a region where nearly 60% of voters are from the Muslim community. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described this win as a victory of nationalism, celebrating the success as a testament to unity beyond religious lines.

Singh, who received unanimous support from constituents, claimed that the Muslim community played a pivotal role in his campaign. Despite allegations of electoral malpractice from the opposition, Singh stood firm, emphasizing community faith in his leadership as the driving force behind his overwhelming win.

(With inputs from agencies.)