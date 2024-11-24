Murder of Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi in Dubai Sparks Tensions
The body of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan, was found in the UAE after an alleged antisemitic incident. This case emerges amidst regional tensions, linked to the Israel-Gaza conflict. Israeli authorities vow to seek justice. The UAE has not publicly acknowledged Kogan's Israeli citizenship.
The discovery of Rabbi Zvi Kogan's body in the United Arab Emirates has heightened tensions as Israeli authorities label the incident a 'heinous antisemitic terror incident.' Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated that all means will be used to seek justice for Kogan, who was running a Kosher grocery in Dubai.
Following the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and the UAE, the region has faced increased strain due to ongoing conflicts involving Israel. The situation is particularly tense after the October 7th attack by Hamas and subsequent Israeli military actions in Gaza and Lebanon. Emirati officials have yet to comment on the incident.
Rabbi Kogan, associated with the Chabad Lubavitch movement, went missing last Thursday. Despite not mentioning his Israeli citizenship, UAE authorities acknowledged his disappearance. The local Jewish community in the UAE has remained tight-lipped, as relations continue to be closely scrutinized in the geopolitical landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
