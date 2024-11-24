Justice for Samuel Luiz: Convictions in Homophobic Murder Case

In a landmark case that has reverberated across Spain, four men have been convicted in connection with the brutal murder of Samuel Luiz, a 24-year-old nursing assistant, whose death in July 2021 ignited protests both domestically and internationally.

Luiz was fatally assaulted by a group outside a nightclub in A Coruna, located in Spain's northwestern Galicia region. The jury found Diego Montaña, Alejandro Freire, and Kaio Amaral guilty of aggravated murder, while Alejandro Míguez was convicted of complicity.

This case highlights ongoing concerns about hate crimes in Spain, with 364 incidents reported in 2023 concerning sexual orientation or gender identity. The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights suggests many more go unreported, emphasizing the urgent need for further action to address such crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)