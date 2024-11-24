Left Menu

Sambhal Unrest: Competing Narratives Amid Political Tensions

The Sambhal violence in Uttar Pradesh has triggered a blame game between political parties. Opposition accused BJP of inciting unrest, while BJP cited the INDIA alliance. Clashes over a mosque survey led to fatalities and injuries, sparking political and communal tensions in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, a wave of violence has erupted, leading to a fierce blame game between rival political parties. The opposition accused the BJP of orchestrating unrest by sending a survey team to a mosque, which they claim was intended to fuel 'politics of hatred.'

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP countered, alleging that the INDIA alliance was actively seeking to create chaos in the region since the Lok Sabha elections. BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli emphasized adherence to judicial orders, stating legal recourse is the path for those disagreeing with court mandates.

The violence has left three dead, with numerous injuries among protesters and police. Clashes erupted after a controversial court-mandated mosque survey. The situation remains tense, with internet services suspended as a preventive measure to restore order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

