Punjab and Haryana High Court Orders Independent Probe in Colonel's Assault Case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court instructed Chandigarh Police to investigate Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath's assault case, involving 12 Punjab Police officers. The ruling came after Col Bath requested a probe by an independent agency. His wife expressed satisfaction with the court's decision for an unbiased investigation.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has mandated the Chandigarh Police to conduct an investigation into the assault case concerning Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath. This decision follows Colonel Bath's petition accusing 12 officers of the Punjab Police of assault over a parking dispute.

Colonel Bath's legal representative, Bisman Maan, emphasized that the court has authorized a shift in the investigation to ensure impartiality, amid concerns over potential biases if handled by the Punjab Police. The Chandigarh Police has been given a four-month timeframe to conclude their investigation.

Colonel Bath's wife, Jaswinder Kaur Bath, welcomed the court's decision for an independent probe, reiterating concerns about Punjab Police's involvement. She called for accountability from Punjab's Chief Minister, seeking basic courtesy from officials. Previously, Colonel Bath was assaulted in Patiala, sparking an FIR and investigation.

