Hezbollah Rockets Escalate Tensions Amid Israeli Strikes

In a dramatic escalation of violence, Hezbollah launched over 185 rockets into Israel on Sunday, resulting in seven injuries. This marks the militant group's most intense attack in several days, retaliating against deadly Israeli strikes in Beirut. Diplomatic efforts continue in the hope of brokering a ceasefire to end the conflict.

Tensions intensified when an Israeli strike targeted a Lebanese army centre, killing one soldier and wounding 18 others. While Israel's military expressed regret, stating the strike was aimed at Hezbollah, Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, condemned it as a blow to US-led peace initiatives.

As both sides suffer significant casualties and displacement, the EU and the US are pushing harder to reach a truce. The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, reiterated calls for a resolution, while the emerging agreement could lead to the withdrawal of both Hezbollah and Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)