Hezbollah Rockets Escalate Tensions Amid Israeli Strikes

Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets into Israel, wounding seven people, in response to Israeli airstrikes in Beirut. The conflict has seen significant casualties on both sides, with ceasefire efforts ongoing. The EU and the US are urging for peace, while the situation remains volatile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 24-11-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic escalation of violence, Hezbollah launched over 185 rockets into Israel on Sunday, resulting in seven injuries. This marks the militant group's most intense attack in several days, retaliating against deadly Israeli strikes in Beirut. Diplomatic efforts continue in the hope of brokering a ceasefire to end the conflict.

Tensions intensified when an Israeli strike targeted a Lebanese army centre, killing one soldier and wounding 18 others. While Israel's military expressed regret, stating the strike was aimed at Hezbollah, Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, condemned it as a blow to US-led peace initiatives.

As both sides suffer significant casualties and displacement, the EU and the US are pushing harder to reach a truce. The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, reiterated calls for a resolution, while the emerging agreement could lead to the withdrawal of both Hezbollah and Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.

