Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Belarus Delegation Visits Amid Protests in Pakistan

Amid a backdrop of political unrest in Pakistan, a high-level Belarusian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzinkov, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday. The visit precedes President Alexander Lukashenko's official trip to the country. Meanwhile, tensions escalate as former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), protests.

The delegation, consisting of eight ministers and 43 business leaders, was greeted by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. However, the visit is shadowed by PTI's nationwide protests, spurred by Khan's call against what he terms a stolen mandate and the passage of the controversial 26th amendment. The protest, originally starting in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, is advancing toward the capital.

In response, the federal government has implemented stringent security measures, including roadblocks and barriers, to mitigate the protests. Over 350 protesters have been detained. Despite the unrest, discussions between President Lukashenko and Pakistani leaders aim to strengthen diplomatic ties through key agreements expected to be signed during the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)