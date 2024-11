United Front: Trump's Transition Team Tackles National Security

Top national security advisers from both President-elect Donald Trump's and President Joe Biden's teams are collaborating during the presidential transition to unite against shared adversaries. The aim is to maintain a consistent national security policy in response to escalating global tensions.

Key adviser and Republican congressman Mike Waltz confirmed on Sunday that he is coordinating efforts with his counterpart, Jake Sullivan, to address issues like the escalating war in Ukraine and hostilities in the Middle East. Waltz emphasized the unified approach to deter adversaries seeking to exploit the transition period.

Despite the cooperative efforts, President-elect Trump's cabinet choices face scrutiny. Appointees such as Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Hegseth could encounter resistance during Senate confirmations. Nonetheless, Republican lawmakers are keen to facilitate a swift confirmation process to ensure national security readiness upon Trump's inauguration.

