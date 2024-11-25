Left-Wing Victory in Uruguay: Yamandú Orsi Elected
In Uruguay's presidential runoff, the conservative candidate Álvaro Delgado conceded defeat, leading to Yamandú Orsi's victory. Orsi, from the Broad Front, triumphed with 7,84,523 votes, surpassing Delgado's 7,71,434. The win marks the end of the right-leaning government's rule, restoring the Broad Front to power.
In a closely contested runoff election in Uruguay, Álvaro Delgado, the conservative coalition's candidate, has admitted defeat, paving the way for Yamandú Orsi from the Broad Front to take office.
Delgado's acknowledgment came as the votes were still being counted, with early results giving Orsi a definitive lead of 7,84,523 votes compared to Delgado's 7,71,434.
This victory reinstates the center-left Broad Front, ending a brief era of conservative governance that began with President Luis Lacalle Pou in 2020.
