Ajit Pawar Takes the Helm: NCP Leadership Shift Aligns with Mahayuti Triumph
Ajit Pawar has been elected as the leader of the National Congress Party (NCP), marking a shift from Sharad Pawar's leadership. The decision followed a meeting of newly elected MLAs as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured victory in Maharashtra. Future decisions, including the Chief Ministerial post, will involve all alliance partners.
In a significant political development, Praful Patel announced that Ajit Pawar is now the leader of the National Congress Party (NCP), succeeding Sharad Pawar. This shift in leadership was confirmed during a gathering of the party's newly elected members in a decisive meeting on Sunday.
Praising the newly strengthened NCP faction, Patel expressed confidence in Pawar's leadership to make further impactful decisions. Regarding the Maharashtra Chief Ministerial role, Patel revealed that discussions are ongoing among alliance partners, namely Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP, leaving the decision open for collective agreement.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a convincing win in the Maharashtra assembly elections. BJP clinched 132 seats, while its allies Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. This victory was marked by significant losses for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, with both Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP struggling to gain traction.
