Left Menu

Eknath Shinde's Leadership: A Unanimous Shiv Sena Victory Endorsement

Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti coalition, led by Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, secured a decisive win with 230 out of 288 seats in the assembly polls. Shiv Sena's Deepak Kesarkar confirmed party support for Shinde's continuation as Chief Minister, while a united decision on leadership is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 08:22 IST
Eknath Shinde's Leadership: A Unanimous Shiv Sena Victory Endorsement
Deepak Kesarkar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar has affirmed the party's support for Eknath Shinde to continue as the state's Chief Minister after a landslide victory in the assembly polls. The ruling Mahayuti, comprising Shiv Sena, won 230 out of 288 seats, overshadowing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's 46 seats.

Kesarkar met with Shinde in Mumbai, emphasizing the party's confidence in his leadership, while noting that Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, will make a collective decision regarding the CM position. This statement comes amid speculation following BJP's strong performance, securing 132 seats and Shiv Sena's 57 seats.

Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule indicated that the Mahayuti alliance and BJP leaders will mutually decide on the Chief Minister appointment. Shinde was unanimously elected as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party, with resolutions praising his leadership and showing gratitude to national leaders and the public for their support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024