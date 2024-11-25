Eknath Shinde's Leadership: A Unanimous Shiv Sena Victory Endorsement

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar has affirmed the party's support for Eknath Shinde to continue as the state's Chief Minister after a landslide victory in the assembly polls. The ruling Mahayuti, comprising Shiv Sena, won 230 out of 288 seats, overshadowing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's 46 seats.

Kesarkar met with Shinde in Mumbai, emphasizing the party's confidence in his leadership, while noting that Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, will make a collective decision regarding the CM position. This statement comes amid speculation following BJP's strong performance, securing 132 seats and Shiv Sena's 57 seats.

Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule indicated that the Mahayuti alliance and BJP leaders will mutually decide on the Chief Minister appointment. Shinde was unanimously elected as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party, with resolutions praising his leadership and showing gratitude to national leaders and the public for their support.

(With inputs from agencies.)