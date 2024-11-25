Parliament's Winter Session: Key Issues on the Agenda

The winter session of Parliament is set to commence today with a heavy agenda, including bills like the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill, amid a slew of legislative proposals. The session will wrap up on December 20, with a recess on November 26, marking 'Constitution Day'.

In the legislative pipeline are numerous bills for introduction, consideration, and passage, touching on diverse sectors: Mussalman Wakf Repeal, Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, Disaster Management amendments, and more. The agenda extends to the Scheduled Tribes representation in Goa, maritime laws, railway amendments, banking laws, and oilfield regulations.

Meanwhile, leaders of the INDIA bloc are convening in the Parliament House today to strategize opposition moves. Congress MP and Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, is at the helm of these discussions. Central to their focus are the Manipur violence issue and Adani group bribery allegations.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking post an all-party meeting on November 24, conveyed the government's openness to discourse on any topic. With participation from 42 leaders across 30 political factions, the government seeks a smooth, ruckus-free session with robust dialogue in both houses.

