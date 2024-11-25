Lok Sabha Speaker Advocates Separating Politics from Constitution

In an emphatic address, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the critical need to keep the Indian Constitution free from political motives. Speaking ahead of the Parliament Winter Session, Birla reiterated the Constitution's role as a robust social document driving social and economic changes across Indian society.

Responding to opposition claims about potential governmental alterations, Birla assured that no political entity could or has tampered with its fundamental spirit. He underscored that any amendments have been to meet the aspirations and rights of the populace, emphasizing that transparency is maintained through judicial review.

Looking forward to Constitution Day on November 26, Birla underscored its importance in remembering the sacrifices of Babasaheb Ambedkar and others. He noted that President Droupadi Murmu would recite the Preamble, marking an occasion to express national gratitude and recognize the Constitution's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)