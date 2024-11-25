Priyanka Gandhi Blames Yogi Government for Sambhal Violence Unrest

In the aftermath of violent clashes in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused the Yogi Adityanath administration of exacerbating divisions while in power. She has called on the Supreme Court to take note and render justice in the matter.

On Sunday, a violence incident resulted in the deaths of three individuals and numerous injuries among both protesters and law enforcement during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque. The incident has intensified political tensions, with accusations directed at the Adityanath government.

Amidst the unrest, local authorities have imposed prohibitory orders, including restrictions on outsider entry and the suspension of internet services. The event has spurred opposition parties, including the Congress, to hold the Yogi government accountable for the escalation and alleged conspiracy behind the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)