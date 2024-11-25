INDIA Bloc Strategizes Unified Front in Parliament Amid Key Bills and Controversies

In a significant political development, leaders of the INDIA bloc assembled at the office of Congress MP and Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting aimed to devise a unified strategy for the opposition's role in the upcoming parliamentary session. Key agenda points include tackling topics like the indictment of the Adani group in an alleged bribery and fraud case, alongside addressing concerns about violence in Manipur.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore emphasized the importance of parliamentary functionality, calling for the government to fairly consider various issues proposed by the opposition. Discussing outcomes of the meeting, Tagore noted that the strategy for raising these issues would be determined as discussions progress.

Meanwhile, MP Gaurav Gogoi urged the government not to evade critical issues impacting the nation, ranging from economic challenges to social justice. As Parliament prepares to deliberate on numerous bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and others related to shipping and banking laws, Speaker Om Birla highlighted that differences in opinion should be seen as a democratic strength.

