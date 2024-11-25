Left Menu

INDIA Bloc Strategizes Unified Front in Parliament Amid Key Bills and Controversies

INDIA bloc leaders met with Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss a unified strategy for the upcoming Parliament session. The opposition intends to address issues like Adani group’s alleged fraud and violence in Manipur, urging fair government discussions. Over a dozen significant bills are also on the agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:25 IST
INDIA Bloc Strategizes Unified Front in Parliament Amid Key Bills and Controversies
INDIA bloc leaders meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's office (Photo/AICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, leaders of the INDIA bloc assembled at the office of Congress MP and Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting aimed to devise a unified strategy for the opposition's role in the upcoming parliamentary session. Key agenda points include tackling topics like the indictment of the Adani group in an alleged bribery and fraud case, alongside addressing concerns about violence in Manipur.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore emphasized the importance of parliamentary functionality, calling for the government to fairly consider various issues proposed by the opposition. Discussing outcomes of the meeting, Tagore noted that the strategy for raising these issues would be determined as discussions progress.

Meanwhile, MP Gaurav Gogoi urged the government not to evade critical issues impacting the nation, ranging from economic challenges to social justice. As Parliament prepares to deliberate on numerous bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and others related to shipping and banking laws, Speaker Om Birla highlighted that differences in opinion should be seen as a democratic strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024