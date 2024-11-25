Left Menu

Kalyan Banerjee Calls for Mamata's Leadership of INDIA Bloc

TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee advocates for Mamata Banerjee to lead the INDIA bloc, urging Congress to set aside its ego. The appeal comes after TMC's bypoll triumph in West Bengal. Despite BJP's success in Maharashtra, the INDIA bloc gained ground in Jharkhand, yet Congress saw a significant decline.

Following the Trinamool Congress's sweeping success in the West Bengal by-elections, senior TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee has urged the Congress party to put aside its pride and recognize Mamata Banerjee as the head of the INDIA bloc.

Banerjee highlighted the need for strong leadership to effectively challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), pointing to Mamata Banerjee's grassroots popularity and leadership capabilities.

The TMC's triumph in West Bengal contrasts with the BJP's victory in Maharashtra, while Hemant Soren's alliance rebounded in Jharkhand, further complicating the political landscape.

