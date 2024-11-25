Kalyan Banerjee Calls for Mamata's Leadership of INDIA Bloc

Following the Trinamool Congress's sweeping success in the West Bengal by-elections, senior TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee has urged the Congress party to put aside its pride and recognize Mamata Banerjee as the head of the INDIA bloc.

Banerjee highlighted the need for strong leadership to effectively challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), pointing to Mamata Banerjee's grassroots popularity and leadership capabilities.

The TMC's triumph in West Bengal contrasts with the BJP's victory in Maharashtra, while Hemant Soren's alliance rebounded in Jharkhand, further complicating the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)