Kalyan Banerjee Calls for Mamata's Leadership of INDIA Bloc
TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee advocates for Mamata Banerjee to lead the INDIA bloc, urging Congress to set aside its ego. The appeal comes after TMC's bypoll triumph in West Bengal. Despite BJP's success in Maharashtra, the INDIA bloc gained ground in Jharkhand, yet Congress saw a significant decline.
- Country:
- India
Following the Trinamool Congress's sweeping success in the West Bengal by-elections, senior TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee has urged the Congress party to put aside its pride and recognize Mamata Banerjee as the head of the INDIA bloc.
Banerjee highlighted the need for strong leadership to effectively challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), pointing to Mamata Banerjee's grassroots popularity and leadership capabilities.
The TMC's triumph in West Bengal contrasts with the BJP's victory in Maharashtra, while Hemant Soren's alliance rebounded in Jharkhand, further complicating the political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union minister Amit Shah releases BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ manifesto for November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, in Mumbai.
Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi’s promises insult ideology and promote appeasement: Amit Shah after releasing BJP manifesto in Mumbai.
BJP poll manifesto for Maharashtra assembly polls is roadmap for making Viksit Maharashtra for Viksit Bharat: Devendra Fadnavis.
BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ manifesto for November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls reflects aspirations of people of the state: Amit Shah.
Amit Shah Criticizes MVA and Unveils BJP's Vision for Maharashtra