Left Menu

PM Modi Champions Fruitful Winter Session for India's Global Prestige

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized a productive winter session of Parliament to bolster India's global standing. He encouraged MPs to inspire future generations and respect democratic principles. The session will discuss key issues, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill, while celebrating Constitution Day by skipping sessions on November 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:46 IST
PM Modi Champions Fruitful Winter Session for India's Global Prestige
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed hope for a constructive winter session of Parliament, emphasizing that the world views India with optimistic eyes. In his pre-session address, he called for a parliamentary decorum that upholds India's international esteem and reputation.

Modi urged all members of Parliament to approach the proceedings with enthusiasm, highlighting the need to inspire future generations. He appealed to MPs to embody the democratic spirit cherished by Indian voters and adhere to constitutional values.

The upcoming session will tackle several significant issues, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. Parliament will not convene on November 26 to honor Constitution Day. Other important bills on the agenda include the Disasters Management (Amendment) Bill and the Railways (Amendment) Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024