PM Modi Champions Fruitful Winter Session for India's Global Prestige

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed hope for a constructive winter session of Parliament, emphasizing that the world views India with optimistic eyes. In his pre-session address, he called for a parliamentary decorum that upholds India's international esteem and reputation.

Modi urged all members of Parliament to approach the proceedings with enthusiasm, highlighting the need to inspire future generations. He appealed to MPs to embody the democratic spirit cherished by Indian voters and adhere to constitutional values.

The upcoming session will tackle several significant issues, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. Parliament will not convene on November 26 to honor Constitution Day. Other important bills on the agenda include the Disasters Management (Amendment) Bill and the Railways (Amendment) Bill.

