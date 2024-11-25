Left Menu

BJP Backs Kerala Unit Despite Palakkad Bypoll Setback

The BJP stands firm with its Kerala unit leader K Surendran despite losing the Palakkad bypoll. The party dismissed resignation rumors and blamed rivals for spreading them. The Youth Congress' victory marks a significant upset, but BJP remains optimistic about future Kerala elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reaffirmed its support for the Kerala state unit and its leader K Surendran, following a significant defeat in the Palakkad Assembly by-election. The party leadership has dismissed speculation about Surendran's resignation, labeling it as rumors spread by political opponents. Despite the setback, BJP is optimistic about its prospects in upcoming elections, citing its expanded membership base in Kerala.

The Palakkad bypoll saw Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil clinch victory, penetrating BJP stronghold areas and delivering a major setback to the party. BJP, which had been confident after securing second place in previous elections, now must regroup. The loss also comes as the Left strengthened its influence in the region, challenging BJP's expectations.

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar emphasized the party's resolve to contest and win more seats in the 2026 elections. Amidst internal dissent against Surendran, particularly over candidate selection, the party focuses on galvanizing its growing membership and ensuring robust participation in Kerala's political landscape in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

