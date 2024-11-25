BJP Faces Setback in Kerala Despite Strong National Backing

The national leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed strong support for its Kerala state unit, despite the major setback experienced in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll. The party's leadership is dismissing rumors that state chief K Surendran considered resigning after the loss, attributing these speculations to misinformation propagated by rivals CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF.

In the wake of the defeat, where Youth Congress's Rahul Mamkootathil triumphed the BJP stronghold seat with a significant margin, BJP leaders have intensified efforts to mitigate damage. Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar emphasized the party's robust participation in Kerala's by-elections and its broader strategic goals for the 2026 Assembly elections. He underscored that the party is determined to secure more seats and to further its influence in Kerala politics.

Reports of internal discord within BJP's Kerala unit have surfaced, spotlighting unhappiness over Surendran's unilateral decision to back C Krishnakumar as a candidate. This internal tension escalated when popular spokesperson Sandeep G Varier defected to Congress. Despite these challenges, BJP's membership drive, according to Javadekar, continues robustly with over 15 lakh new members, aiming to consolidate its grassroots strength.

