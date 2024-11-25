Left Menu

Kunhalikutty Criticizes CPI(M) over Divisive Politics in Kerala

Senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty criticizes CPI(M) for promoting divisive issues in Kerala, amidst allegations of Congress-led UDF's links with Islamist outfits. He highlights UDF's electoral successes and accuses CPI(M) of vote leakage. The political dynamics in Kerala remain tense as parties exchange accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:32 IST
Kunhalikutty Criticizes CPI(M) over Divisive Politics in Kerala
Kunhalikutty
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty has launched a scathing attack on the CPI(M) in Kerala, alleging that the Left party is stoking division by bringing up contentious issues rather than focusing on governance and development.

Kunhalikutty was responding after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Congress-led alliance, of which the IUML is a part, of aligning with groups like SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami. The IUML saw significant electoral victories in recent by-polls, countering Vijayan's accusations by highlighting its own support base and success.

The IUML leader pointed out the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) declining vote share in areas like Wayanad and Palakkad while cautioning that ongoing polarization in the state could benefit the BJP. He also criticized the LDF's record during the Babri Masjid period, accusing them of past alliances with contentious groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024