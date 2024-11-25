Kunhalikutty Criticizes CPI(M) over Divisive Politics in Kerala

Senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty has launched a scathing attack on the CPI(M) in Kerala, alleging that the Left party is stoking division by bringing up contentious issues rather than focusing on governance and development.

Kunhalikutty was responding after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Congress-led alliance, of which the IUML is a part, of aligning with groups like SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami. The IUML saw significant electoral victories in recent by-polls, countering Vijayan's accusations by highlighting its own support base and success.

The IUML leader pointed out the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) declining vote share in areas like Wayanad and Palakkad while cautioning that ongoing polarization in the state could benefit the BJP. He also criticized the LDF's record during the Babri Masjid period, accusing them of past alliances with contentious groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)