Modi Urges Parliament Cohesion Amid Political Rifts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition for disruptive behavior in Parliament, linking their efforts to control proceedings to repeated electoral rejections. Emphasizing democratic responsibility, he expressed hope for productive discussions in the current session, celebrating the Constitution's 75-year milestone and aspirations to enhance India's global stature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, delivered a pointed critique of opposition parties, accusing them of obstructive tactics in Parliament for political gain. Modi's remarks follow his party's decisive victories in both Maharashtra and Haryana, underscoring the opposition's failure at the polls.

Speaking before the Winter Session, Modi emphasized the importance of healthy debate in the legislature, while condemning those trying to disrupt parliamentary proceedings. He noted that the electorate continues to observe and act against such behavior, referencing the opposition's frequent losses as evidence.

Marking the 75-year milestone of India's Constitution, Modi urged lawmakers to engage in meaningful discussions and respect democratic values. He highlighted the opportunity for new MPs to contribute fresh ideas, reiterating his call for Parliament to reflect the country's dedication to democracy on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

