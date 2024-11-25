Left Menu

AAP Raises Objections: Turmoil Over Waqf Amendment Bill

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has voiced concerns over the Joint Parliamentary Committee's report on the Waqf Amendment Bill, stressing the need for comprehensive discussions. Speaker Om Birla assured an extension for report submissions, while opposition from the Muslim community against the bill continues to mount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:18 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a development that has stirred political waters, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has raised significant objections regarding the Joint Parliamentary Committee's (JPC) proceedings over the Waqf Amendment Bill. Following a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Singh conveyed that the committee's report must only be drafted post thorough discussions from diverse parties.

Singh emphasized that several aspects, including a truncated JPC tour conducted without quorum in parts, remain unresolved. He further noted that many Waqf Board members are yet to present their perspectives. To ensure fairness, Singh urged the report's completion only after listening to all stakeholders, underlining that an expedited draft is inadvisable.

Simultaneously, opposition against the bill is growing. Karnataka Chief Minister's political secretary, Naseer Ahmed, highlighted the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's intention to challenge the proposed legislation. With the winter session approaching, these disputes highlight the complexities surrounding the bill's imminent introduction in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

