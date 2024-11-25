Left Menu

Owaisi Criticizes Waqf Bill as 'Grave Violation of Article 26'

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, arguing it contravenes Article 26 of the Constitution. During a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Owaisi and other opposition MPs demanded an extension of the Joint Parliament Committee's review to address concerns about the bill's implications on Waqf Boards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:21 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi vehemently criticized the central government on Monday, labeling the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as a 'grave violation of Article 26 of the Constitution.' His remarks followed a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alongside other opposition MPs, to advocate for extending the Joint Parliament Committee's review of the bill.

Owaisi expressed concerns, alleging that the government's intent is to dismantle the Waqf Board rather than strengthen it. He highlighted provisions that grant extensive power to local collectors over Waqf properties and questioned the inclusion of non-Muslims in the State and Central Waqf Boards, implying a deviation from norms observed in other religious boards.

The AIMIM leader called for the Joint Parliament Committee to engage more stakeholders, stating that many regions and representatives have yet to be consulted. Despite opposition efforts to delay the bill's passage, the Joint Parliamentary Committee has been actively seeking comprehensive reforms to enhance transparency, digitization, and legal frameworks for managing Waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

