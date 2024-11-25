Left Menu

Parliament Adjourns Amid Controversy Over Adani Bribery Allegations

The Indian Parliament was adjourned after opposition leaders demanded a discussion on bribery charges against Adani group founder Gautam Adani in the US. Despite calls from multiple opposition parties for a debate, the government resisted, raising suspicions about its intentions.

Updated: 25-11-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:51 IST
The Indian government faced criticism from opposition leaders as both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Monday over the Adani issue. The adjournment followed demands for a suspension of business to discuss bribery charges against Adani group founder Gautam Adani and others.

Opposition parties, led by figures like Deputy Leader Pramod Tiwari and Congress MPs Ranjeet Ranjan and KC Venugopal, expressed their dissatisfaction at the government's refusal to engage in a parliamentary debate on the allegations. They argued that the issue, raised by the U.S. Department of Justice, indicates potential wrongdoing.

AAP's Sanjay Singh and TMC's Dola Sen accused the government of intentionally disrupting parliamentary proceedings to avoid discussion on serious allegations of corruption and malpractice linked to Adani's business dealings. Meanwhile, the Adani Group refutes all charges as unfounded.

