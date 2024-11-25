Left Menu

Rijiju Rebuts Opposition on Solemn Constitution Day Arrangements

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addressed the opposition's reaction to Constitution Day arrangements, clarifying that neither the Prime Minister nor opposition Leaders of Parliament will speak during the event. He emphasized it as a tribute to the Constitution's makers, urging national unity beyond political differences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:21 IST
Rijiju Rebuts Opposition on Solemn Constitution Day Arrangements
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has criticized the opposition for reacting prematurely to arrangements for the upcoming Constitution Day event. During a press conference, Rijiju clarified that neither the Prime Minister nor leaders of the opposition would be speaking at the solemn occasion.

Rijiju explained that arrangements have been made for leaders from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to be present on the dais. The event, he stressed, is a nationwide tribute to the Constitution's creators and not a political platform.

Marking 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly, the celebration aims to honor the document's legacy. Rijiju called for unity beyond party lines, underscoring the significance of November 26 as a day of national pride and remembrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024