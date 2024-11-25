Rijiju Rebuts Opposition on Solemn Constitution Day Arrangements

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has criticized the opposition for reacting prematurely to arrangements for the upcoming Constitution Day event. During a press conference, Rijiju clarified that neither the Prime Minister nor leaders of the opposition would be speaking at the solemn occasion.

Rijiju explained that arrangements have been made for leaders from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to be present on the dais. The event, he stressed, is a nationwide tribute to the Constitution's creators and not a political platform.

Marking 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly, the celebration aims to honor the document's legacy. Rijiju called for unity beyond party lines, underscoring the significance of November 26 as a day of national pride and remembrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)